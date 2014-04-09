Drake Tapped As Host For 2014 ESPY Awards

Popular rapper Drake is going to be the host for the 2014 ESPY Awards. The man who is the Global Ambassador of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announced the new gig on his Instagram page earlier today.

Drake posted a photo of his “Nothing Was The Same” album cover looking at an ESPY trophy and he captioned the photo, “Honored to be this year’s @ESPYS host @espn7.16.2014 #ESPYS #NWTS.”

According to ESPN, the awards ceremony will commence on July 16th in Los Angeles at the Nokia Theater L.A. Live. The event will air live on ESPN at 9pm EST.

Drake’s publicity team dropped a press release where Drake said, “This is an incredible opportunity for me to combine two of my biggest passions—sports and performing.”

ESPN’s Vice President of Films and Original Entertainment Connor Schell echoed the “All Me” rhymers excitement. “Drake is an unbelievably talented entertainer who truly has a passion for sports. We are thrilled to have him to host this year’s show.”

This is right up Drake’s alley and judging from his hosting “SNL,” this will be a cake walk for the Toronto native. Will you be watching?

