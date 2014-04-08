Tia & Tamera Cover EBONY & We’re Like…At Least Their Dresses Are Pretty [PHOTO]

America’s favorite “twins next door,” Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley, graces the cover of the EBONY May issue. And in the special Black Family issue, Tia and Tamera open up about their business, fame, personal lives and growing up in front of the camera.

Must Read: Dondria Nicole’s Charming Live Performance Of ‘Coat Tails’ Will Win You Over

The former child stars are now entrepreneurs who launched NEED Brands, a company that provides wholesome and all-natural products for new and expectant mothers. Their business ventures are not keeping them off the television screen. Tamera discussed how she will return to television this fall to co-host the hit talk show “The Real,” alongside Tamar Braxton, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai, which FOX picked up for two-year run. Yay! We love that show!

Tia is also starring in and producing “Instant Mom,” a sitcom on Nick at Nite, which averages 1.2 million viewers per episode for its network. Tia also works behind the scenes producing and shopping shows she created, but will not star in.

While it may appear that the two have been on a continuous path of success, Tia opened up about the moments of hardships they had as well:

“After ‘Sister, Sister‘ ended, nobody was calling,” says Tia. “My sister and I were sick and tired of being sick and tired of sitting back and waiting for those phone calls.” Deciding at that point they were going to take control of their future, Tia added, “We had the mentality, ‘We’re not going to depend on anybody anymore, we’re not going to let someone else’s value of us diminish how we value ourselves, and we’re going to put action in place.’ We put our minds together and executed [our plans].”

Tamera also opened up to EBONY about the emotional moment she had on an episode of “Oprah: Where Are They Now?” regarding her interracial marriage with FOX news correspondent, Adam Housley:

“Honestly, growing up, I [just] knew I was going to marry a Black man,” said Tamera. “But, as I grew up, I learned to just be open,” she added. “I just wanted to be with someone who was confident around me and who I felt comfortable being myself with.”

The full interview can be read in the May issue of EBONY, on stands now.

Related Stories:

Tamera Mowry-Housley Sheds Tears On OWN’s ‘Where Are They Now?’

No Season 4 Of Tia & Tamera! Sisters Quitting Reality TV

Check Out This Gallery Of Tia & Tamera!