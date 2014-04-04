Happy Birthday, Maya Angelou! Here Are The Poet’s Candid Thoughts On Aging From Her 2002 ‘Oprah Show’ Interview (VIDEO)

Legendary author, activist and poet Dr. Maya Angelou turns 86 today. She’s the woman Oprah calls her greatest teacher, and over the years they’ve had many profound conversations together about wisdom, courage and spirituality.

Today, we look back at an “Oprah Show” interview with Dr. Angelou from 2002. Celebrating her 74th birthday at the time, she shared candid advice on aging that will make you smile.

“Don’t get older just to get wiser,” Dr. Angelou says. “If you get older, you will be wiser, I believe that -– if you dare. But get older because it’s fun!”

From bad knees to grey hairs, the body goes through changes. “But so what?” she says.

