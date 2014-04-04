Ben Carson Compares Condoleezza Rice To Trayvon Martin

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ben Carson joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” Friday for an exclusive hour-long interview on politics, race and health policy. It was a lively conversation that you have to witness for yourself.

During the hour, Carson waded into choppy rhetorical waters when asked by Martin why black conservatives don’t speak up on issues outside of policy that effect black Americans, offering the example of the Trayvon Martin case. Carson, surprisingly, turned the question around saying that black progressives fail to speak up for black conservatives. What about the “atrocity” that’s happening to Condoleezza Rice, he asked. Carson was referring to efforts to disinvite Rice from delivering Rutgers University’s commencement address.

