GOD COMPLEX: Oddisee Breaks Down “Yeezus Was A Mortal Man” [VIDEO]

What takes more courage, to call yourself a God or challenge the man who makes that claim? Rapper and producer Oddisee has spent over a decade bending words and audiences to his will as both a solo artist and as part of larger collectives like DMV based trio, Diamond District. The native of D.C. has been shifting silt in hip-hop’s underground with rock steady releases like “Mental Liberation,” “Odd Seasons” and “People Hear What They See.” His latest offering is a double disc of instrumentals and full songs called “The Beauty In All/ The Tangible dream.” The lyricalal half holds the track, “Yeezus Was A Mortal Man,” which takes all rappers–not just North West’s daddy–to task for their declarations of immortality.

“Been in this game for years, it made me intelligent

Stupid n*ggas fade into irrelevance

I’m permanently settled in like melanin, Adamantium Skeletons

The sickness is immune to modern medicine

Fighting ancient evils on the steeples and pulpits

Now a days we call it beefing, drama, and bullsh*t

Most of these n*ggas half man but they full b*tch

Wolves in the full moon only useful for smelling scents…”

But was he really launching a spear at The God King? Watch our next episode of “Rhyme And Reason” to find out what he meant.

