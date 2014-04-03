Concert Roundup: 2014 Summer Jam Lineup; Idris Heads To Glastonbury & More…

Yup. It’s that time of the year… Hot 97′s Summer Jam has stumbled upon us again. Grab your liquor and head to the parking lot of the MetLife Stadium because this year’s lineup includes: 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj featuring Young Money & Lil Wayne, Nas, Wiz Khalifa, Trey Songz, DJ Mustard featuring YG & Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Ink, Sevyn Streeter, Bunji Garlin, Action Bronson, and Troy Ave

HOT 97 also introduced an additional Festival Stage that will features performances by Childish Gambino, Jhene Aiko, Mack Wilds, August Alsina, Iggy Azalea, Chinx, and Nipsey Hussle.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 4, 2014 at 12 p.m. Prices start at $55, plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com, or call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or stop by a Ticketmaster retail location.

