Trey Songz Checks Out The Dr. Miracles’ Beauty Bar At HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE

The illustrious Greystone Manor in Hollywood was the place to be Friday night when fans, taste makers, bloggers and industry elite gathered for an intimate and private performance by Trey Songz at HelloBeautiful’s InterludesLIVE inaugural LA event.

When guests arrived, they were ushered to a Dr. Miracles sponsored Beauty bar where they touched up their hair and makeup with Dr. Miracles products. Beauties smoothed down their edges with Dr. Miracles’ coveted edge control gel and checked their appearance in glowing vanity mirrors before snapping a selfie with the provided iPads.

Actress Melinda Williams, Hollywood socialites Karrueche Tran, OloriSWANK and Tae Heckard were also in the audience and mingled in the front row as they waited for Trey Songz to take the stage. Sister2Sister Magazine founder Jamie Foster Brown, FashionBomb creator Claire Sulmers and Dr. Miracles beauty model Chasity Saunders were just some of the other trendsetters who rounded out the exclusive crowd.

