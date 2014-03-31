Nation
Obamacare Enrollment Surging With Last-Minute Sign-Ups


Huffington Post

Posted March 31, 2014
On the last day to sign up for Obamacare, evidence appears to be mounting that what started as a disaster may turn out a success.

Monday is the deadline to enroll in health insurance for 2014 via the health insurance exchanges created by President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, and it’s clear that many waited until the last minute. The looming deadline and fear of the penalty for not getting covered has driven millions of people to the exchange websites, enrollment events and health insurance companies over the past few days.

The final rush could push the total number of private insurance enrollments well past the 6 million figure touted by the Obama administration last week. Obamacare sign-ups may wind up closer to the 7 million originally predicted for the first year.

For go here: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/03/31/obamacare-care-deadline_n_5060184.html.

