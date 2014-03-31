NeNe Leaks’ Criminal Past Revealed As Mug Shots Come To Light

There’s no doubt that NeNe Leakes has come a long way.

But according to Star magazine, we don’t even know the half. The magazine, which will feature Leakes on the covef of its April issue, reveals a secret criminal past that Leakes has kept to herself.

According to Athens-Clarke County (Georgia) Superior Court documents obtained by Star, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was arrested and charged in 1992 with three felony and one misdemeanor counts of “theft of services” from the phone company.

Leakes was 25 during this time and known by her birth name, Linnethia Johnson. The reality TV star eventually pled guilty to all counts, was put on two years’ probation and ordered to repay $2,650 in a plea agreement. The next two years wasn’t kind to Leakes as she continued to be on the wrong side of the law with being arrested three more times for violating her probation.

Physically, Leakes’ appearance is different as mug shots of the “Dancing With The Stars” contestant reveal that she had plastic surgery on her nose, among other procedures. Although she admitted to an arrest in her early 20’s in her 2009 autobiography, “Never Make the Same Mistake Twice,” Leakes did not mention her other encounters with the law.

However, Leakes, 46, hasn’t been shy about throwing shade on her RHOA co-star Marlo Hampton for her criminal past. As Radar has reported, news that Hampton had been arrested at least seven times–and had posed for many mugshots– recently came to light.

Leakes may be tight-lipped about her own criminal past, but that hasn’t stopped her from weighing in on her former best friend Mario Hampton, who was 23 when she was arrested on May 26, 1999 for “Aggravated Battery/Great Bodily Harm,” a first-degree felony.

Currently, Leakes is feuding with Hampton on “RHOA” as she claimed that Hampton “slashed a friends face with a knife and disfigured her over a man.”

Nevertheless, Leakes may have to address her past activities down the road. For more on NeNe Leakes’ secret criminal past, check out the new issue of Star magazine, on sale now.

To see the mug shots click here.

