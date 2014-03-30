Life Coach Lisa Nichols Says In Order To Reach Greatness, Set That Champion Inside Of You Free [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4218702″]

Within each and everyone once of us, there’s a champion inside, dying to be released to show you exactly how much you can do if you just let it out. Transformational life coach, Lisa Nichols wasn’t always on top of her game, “When you set your champion free, it’s scary. I got a fail in English and D minus is speech. I never knew I’d be an international best-selling author and an internationally recognized speaker and run a multi-million dollar business. Who would have thunk!? I was willing to see who I could become.”

Must Read: Transformational Life Coach, Lisa Nichols: ‘In Order To Love Yourself, Give Yourself 1,000 2nd Chances’ [VIDEO]

It takes a lot of work to let that champion free. Greatness ain’t easy! Nichols has very impactful tips that will help you reach the greatness you’re destined for. Pay attention!

Related Stories:

Mo’Nique’s Hubby Inspires Her Healthy Lifestyle: ‘Momma, That’s Too Much Weight, I Want You For A Lifetime’ [VIDEO]

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: This Innovative Day Care Center Inspires Young Black Techies

Check Out This Inspiring Gallery!