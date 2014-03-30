Lifestyle
Life Coach Lisa Nichols Says In Order To Reach Greatness, Set That Champion Inside Of You Free [VIDEO]


Roz Edward

Posted March 30, 2014
Within each and everyone once of us, there’s a champion inside, dying to be released to show you exactly how much you can do if you just let it out. Transformational life coach, Lisa Nichols wasn’t always on top of her game, “When you set your champion free, it’s scary. I got a fail in English and D minus is speech. I never knew I’d be an international best-selling author and an internationally recognized speaker and run a multi-million dollar business. Who would have thunk!? I was willing to see who I could become.”

Must Read: Transformational Life Coach, Lisa Nichols: ‘In Order To Love Yourself, Give Yourself 1,000 2nd Chances’ [VIDEO]

It takes a lot of work to let that champion free. Greatness ain’t easy! Nichols has very impactful tips that will help you reach the greatness you’re destined for. Pay attention!

When I think of how I want to live my best life, I always envision Oprah. Aside from being a billionaire at just 59-years-old (Happy Birthday Mama O), she has surrounded herself with a group of brilliant team players and made it her life mantra to teach us how to be better souls. From being grateful for every lesson we experience, to dreaming dreams we can barely imagine--here's how to live your best life using Oprah's best quotes.

