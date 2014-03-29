Kelly Rowland Reveals Her Intimate Wedding Details & Beyonce’s Not Invited! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4218695″]

Guess who’s not on Kelly Rowland’s wedding invite list? Beyonce! Kelly’s best friend and sister didn’t make the cut when she was creating her very small list of attendees to her wedding with her love, Tim Witherspoon, but neither did anyone else. Kelly told PEOPLE, “I think we just really want it to be us and our pastor. That’s it. I mean, we are the only two that’s going to be in the marriage…”

Must Read: He Said/She Said: Should You Confront ‘The Other Woman/Man?

We caught up with the 32-year-old beauty at an NYC Caress event, where she announced her partnership with the brand and she gushed over her wedding plans with Tim. “I just want it to be a nice peaceful day and it’s just me, him and…” Kelly said. Guess who else made the guest list? Check out the video above.

Related Stories:

Who Is Kelly Rowland’s Fiancé Tim Witherspoon?

FAB OR FUG: Kelly Rowland Flaunts Her Abs at Caress Spokesperson Event

Kelly Rowland Wants To Avoid Nosy People At Her Wedding: It Will Be ‘Just Us and Our Pastor’

Check Out This Gallery Of Kelly Rowland!