Mobb Deep Perform “Take You Off Here” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

When it comes to Hip-Hop, there are artist by the millions, stars all over the world, groups by the thousands and icons few and far in between. But at the end of the day, there is only one Mobb Deep. And after a long hiatus, Prodigy and Havoc have returned to bless the masses with some of the original murda music we’ve been needing. Pull up a chair as the Queensbridge boys take us through the ups and downs of everything from internal beef to icon status with a performance of the first single off their brand new self-titled album, “Taking You Off Here.”

