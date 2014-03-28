Mike Epps Joins BET’s ‘Being Mary Jane’, Starz’s ‘Survivor’s Remorse’

Today is a good “Day-Day” for Mike Epps.

The comedian has landed two major television gigs: a recurring role on the second season of BET’s “Being Mary Jane” and a regular spot on Starz’s scripted comedy series “Survivor’s Remorse,” reports Deadline.com.

On “Being Mary Jane,” Epps will play Chris Warren, a husband and father in a great marriage, something Mary Jane (Gabrielle Union) covets.

“Survivor’s Remorse,” executive produced by NBA star LeBron James and Mike O’Malley, is set in the world of professional basketball and follows Cam Calloway (Jessie T. Usher), a basketball phenom in his early 20s who is thrust into the limelight after signing a multimillion-dollar contract with a pro team. Cam, along with his cousin and confidant Reggie Vaughn (RonReaco Lee), move to Georgia to start Cam’s journey to success.

Epps plays Cam’s uncle Julius, who moves from the Dorchester projects to an Atlanta mansion with his family after Cam gets a big pro contract. Although Uncle Julius loves the perks of success, he still tries to keep the family on point with his guidance and wisdom.

Epps is currently filming the feature “Term Life” with Vince Vaughn.