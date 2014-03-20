What’s A Flower Orgy? Nitty Scott Explains In Rhyme & Reason [VIDEO]

Nitty Scott MC… Young, talented and pretty easy on the eyes. But where plenty of her contemporaries would be happy to stop there and ride that wave to a deal (or a ball player) Nitty prefers to turn your brain out with bars deeper than cleavage. And when she came through to Rhyme And Reason, she did just that. Now hows that for a total package?
Check out her verse from “Apex” and find out what it means to have a flower orgy.
[anvplayer video=”4244681″]
More in Rhyme and Reason!
Rapsody Flaunts A Billionaire’s Flow On “Dark Knights” [EXCLUSIVE]
Rhyme & Reason: Meet The Future Of The Young Money Empire [VIDEO]
Rhyme And Reason: Schoolboy Q Breaks The Bank [VIDEO]
Rhyme & Reason
Rhyme & Reason
1. Devin The Dude1 of 15
2. Black Rob2 of 15
3. U-God3 of 15
4. Stalley4 of 15
5. Peter Gunz5 of 15
6. Crooked I6 of 15
7. Uncle Murda7 of 15
8. Bun B8 of 15
9. Torae9 of 15
10. B.O.B.10 of 15
11. Skyzoo11 of 15
12. Young Dro12 of 15
13. Dee-113 of 15
14. Schoolboy Q14 of 15
15. Euro15 of 15
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!