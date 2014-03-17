Sia’s ‘Chandelier’ Is The Best Rihanna Song Of 2014

Sia has co-written a number of great pop songs for artists, Katy Perry, David Guetta, Flo Rida and Rihanna — but she decided to keep one for herself: “Chandelier,” the first solo single the Australian singer has released in four years, and the best Rihanna song of 2014.

“I usually think, ‘Oh this would work for Rihanna,’ or ‘this would be a good one for [Britney] or Katy,'” Sia told Ryan Seacrest. “But this time I was like, ‘Uh oh, I think I just wrote a full-blown pop song for myself by accident!'”

Indeed she did. Listen to “Chandelier” here and expect to hear it another infinity times between now and Labor Day.