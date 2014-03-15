Why Men Should See “Tyler Perry’s The Single Mom’s Club” [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4244684″]

In “Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club,” five single mothers from very different walks of life whose children all attend the same exclusive prep school are bound together by their children’s bad behavior.

Nia Long, Amy Smart, Cocoa Brown, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Zulay Henao star as the titular single moms battling divorce, separation and absentee fathers trying to raise rebellious and misunderstood kids. Despite coming from very different backgrounds, the women realize that they have more in common than not, and form a support group that allows them to get much needed time off. But things don’t always go according the plan and one of the moms finds herself facing a parent’s worst fear.

With so much estrogen coursing through the veins of this “chick flick,” why should men take the time to watch “The Single Mom’s Club”?

“If you want to look like the guy that really thinks and cares about his woman, you want to take her to see this,” says Director Tyler Perry, who also plays Nia’s love interest T.K. “Go see ’300′ this weekend but next weekend you want to be really sensitive and say, ‘Come on, baby. I’m gonna take you to see ‘Single Moms Club.’ I really wanna be there for you. Fellas, play it like I’m tellin’ you to play it and you gonna be very happy!”

“If you are a parent and you have a woman raising your child, you need to see what goes on when you’re not there, bruh!” adds Cocoa Brown, who plays the the surly, but loving Lytia, “And if you were raised by a single parent you need to go see this movie.”

Watch TheUrbanDaily.com’s exclusive interview with the cast to hear why they all feel men should not ignore “Tyler Perry’s The Single Mom’s Club.”

