EXTRA CREDIT: Mobb Deep Happy 50 Cent Has Gone Independent [EXCLUSIVE]

After releasing five albums on Loud Records and one on Jive, Queens rap duo Mobb Deep signed to 50 Cent’s G-Unit label in 2005 and released one album, “Blood Money” in 2006. Despite modest success the Infamous were released from their contract with G-Unit in 2009.

A few weeks ago 50 Cent announced that he was leaving Interscope Records and would be taking G-Unit to a new distributor. So while they were in the studio to record a new Main Stage feature, we asked Havoc and P what they thought about Fifty’s power move.

“I’m definitely proud of him and his success [and fulfilling] his contract with Interscope,” Prodigy told TheUrbanDaily.com. “He’s doing his business.”

“I think he should have done it a long time ago if you ask me,” adds Havoc. “Cut the middle man out.”

Havoc and Prodigy are getting ready to release their eighth group album through Sony’s RED distribution. But would they consider signing with 50 again with his new situation?

“Going back to doing another deal with 50 is always an option. He’s a good dude to do business with. We didn’t part on bad terms at all with 50. Was just business.”

Keep checking back for Mobb Deep’s performance in our Main Stage of new material and the classic, “Quiet Storm.”

