Bill O’Reilly Is Very Freaked Out By Beyonce’s New Video


Huffington Post

Posted March 11, 2014
Bill O’Reilly has found a new threat to society’s children: Beyonce.

The anchor played host to Russell Simmons on his Tuesday show, and told him that he’d taken a look at the singer’s very steamy “Partition” video (purely for research purposes, of course). O’Reilly said he was shocked and appalled that Beyonce would film a video that implied that she was having sex with her husband in a car. Didn’t she know there was a teen pregnancy crisis going on?!

Also, he almost pronounced Beyonce’s name the way Ann Romney did in that SNL skit.

Watch the tirade unfold in the video here.

