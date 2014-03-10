Rhyme & Reason: Meet The Future Of The Young Money Empire [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4244688″]

If you’ve been keeping up on things in Lil Wayne’s world via his Weezy Wednesdays video series, you might have heard him mention a young MC that impressed him so much, that he signed him after hearing one verse. That guy would be none other than Eufradis Rodriguez also known as Euro.

RELATED: Watch Euro’s Interview With GIANTLife.com

After signing on the dotted line and putting in work on “Dedication 5,” the Dominican Republic born/Rhode Island resident is in perfect position to claim rookie of the year for the franchise label. Don’t believe it? Just watch.

RELATED:

Rhyme And Reason: Schoolboy Q Breaks The Bank [VIDEO]

RHYME & REASON: Dee-1 Is A Class Act [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

B.O.B.: “Every Rapper Can’t Do What I Do” [EXCLUSIVE]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!