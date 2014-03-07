Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Patti Labelle, Janelle Monae & Ariana Grande Cover ‘Proud Mary’ & We’re Like Yasss!

Leave a comment

patti labelle

Patti Labelle, Janelle Monae and Ariana Grande all on one stage…Lawd, we’re not worthy! The vocalists joined each other for a once in a lifetime performance at the “Women of Soul: In Performance at the White House,” concert on Thursday.

“Mr. President, Mrs. Obama, what’s up, how are ya?,” Ariana greeted the First family before belting out an impressive cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” followed by her own song “Tattooed Heart.”

After Grande’s solo performance, Patti took the floor and brought down the house with her entertaining and powerful vocals on top of Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” that was only complete when she was joined by Jill Scott, Tessanne Chin, Melissa Etheridge, Janelle Monae and Ariane Grande. What a finale!

“Women of Soul: In Performance at the White House,” will air April 7 on PBS. Catch a sneak peek of the special, below:

We live!

MUST READ: Pay Homage! Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight Shutdown Walmart’s NAACP Awards Viewing Party

MUST READ: ‘Girl Who You Talkin’ To’: The 5 Greatest Diva Moments From Patti LaBelle’s ‘Oprah’s Next Chapter’ Teaser

The Best Celeb Style Moments Of The Week (2/28-3/7/2014)

16 photos Launch gallery

The Best Celeb Style Moments Of The Week (2/28-3/7/2014)

Continue reading The Best Celeb Style Moments Of The Week (2/28-3/7/2014)

The Best Celeb Style Moments Of The Week (2/28-3/7/2014)

Patti Labelle, Janelle Monae & Ariana Grande Cover ‘Proud Mary’ & We’re Like Yasss! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ariana Grande , janelle monae , Patti Labelle

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 10-10-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close