Patti Labelle, Janelle Monae & Ariana Grande Cover ‘Proud Mary’ & We’re Like Yasss!

Patti Labelle, Janelle Monae and Ariana Grande all on one stage…Lawd, we’re not worthy! The vocalists joined each other for a once in a lifetime performance at the “Women of Soul: In Performance at the White House,” concert on Thursday.
“Mr. President, Mrs. Obama, what’s up, how are ya?,” Ariana greeted the First family before belting out an impressive cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” followed by her own song “Tattooed Heart.”
After Grande’s solo performance, Patti took the floor and brought down the house with her entertaining and powerful vocals on top of Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” that was only complete when she was joined by Jill Scott, Tessanne Chin, Melissa Etheridge, Janelle Monae and Ariane Grande. What a finale!
“Women of Soul: In Performance at the White House,” will air April 7 on PBS. Catch a sneak peek of the special, below:
We live!
MUST READ: Pay Homage! Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight Shutdown Walmart’s NAACP Awards Viewing Party
MUST READ: ‘Girl Who You Talkin’ To’: The 5 Greatest Diva Moments From Patti LaBelle’s ‘Oprah’s Next Chapter’ Teaser
The Best Celeb Style Moments Of The Week (2/28-3/7/2014)
The Best Celeb Style Moments Of The Week (2/28-3/7/2014)
1. The Best Celeb Style Moments Of The Week1 of 16
2. Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna attend the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week2 of 16
3. Lupita Nyong'o attends the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week3 of 16
4. Rihanna attends the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week4 of 16
5. Naomi Campbell visits 106 & Park5 of 16
6. Beyonce Knowles leaving the Arts club in London6 of 16
7. Adrienne Bailon attends the Nueva Latina campaign launch7 of 16
8. Gabrielle Union attends the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party8 of 16
9. Ashanti hosts "Meet The Musician: Ashanti" at Apple Store Soho in NY9 of 16
10. Chanel Iman attends the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party10 of 16
11. Regina Hall attends the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party11 of 16
12. Joan Smalls attends the Chanel 2014/2015 Autumn/Winter show during Paris Fashion Week12 of 16
13. Jada Pinkett Smith spotted at LAX airport13 of 16
14. Jennifer Hudson attends We Day UK14 of 16
15. Jessica White attends the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party15 of 16
16. Kelly Rowland attends the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party16 of 16
Patti Labelle, Janelle Monae & Ariana Grande Cover ‘Proud Mary’ & We’re Like Yasss! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com