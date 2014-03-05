Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ready to get married…sooner rather than later! The superstar couple have set a date to walk down the aisle on May 24, in Paris, according to UsWeekly.

Yeezy popped the question to Kim seven months ago at San Francisco’s AT&T Park with a 15 carat ring and the duo have been scouting lavish venues for the ceremony ever since. They even eyed the legendary Chateau de Versailles as a possible spot during a private visit back in January.

‘We’re having a super, super small, intimate wedding,” Kim told friend and “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” producer Ryan Seacrest. “As we go along, we’re realizing we want it to be smaller and more intimate than people are imagining and thinking.”

An inside source told Us Weekly, “They are not working with a budget.” Well duh. Kanye, who recently signed a management deal to Roc Nation, has been at the helms of the wedding plans. Can we say groomzilla…

Watch the made for TV proposal:

Holy Matrimony! Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Set A Wedding Date was originally published on hellobeautiful.com