2014 Oscars Winners List and WATCH Lupita Nyong’o’s Moving Speech

The 2014 Academy Awards will go down in Hollywood history as one of the most diverse. This year, not only did the show feature performers and presenters of varied backgrounds, but so did the winner’s list. Check out our roundup of winners in the major categories:

Best Picture 12 Years a Slave WINNER. Making Oscar history as the first film with a mostly black cast and a Black director to win Best Picture. American Hustle Captain Phillips Dallas Buyers Club Gravity Her Nebraska Philomena The Wolf of Wall Street Best Actor Christian Bale (American Hustle) Bruce Dern (Nebraska) Leonardo DiCaprio (Wolf of Wall Street) Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club) WINNER Best Actress Amy Adams (American Hustle) Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine) WINNER Sandra Bullock (Gravity) Judi Dench (Philomena) Meryl Streep (August: Osage County) Best Supporting Actor Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips) Bradley Cooper (American Hustle) Michael Fassbender (12 Years a Slave) Jonah Hill (Wolf of Wall Street) Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club) WINNER Best Supporting Actress Jennifer Lawrence (American Hustle) Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave) WINNER. Nyong’o is now the seventh black woman to win an Oscar, the six to win as Best Supporting Actress. Julia Roberts (August: Osage County) June Squibb (Nebraska) Sally Hawkins (Blue Jasmine) Best Director Martin Scorsese (The Wolf of Wall Street) David O. Russell (American Hustle) Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity) WINNER, making Cuarón the first Best Director of Latin descent. Only the second person of color to win the award. Alexander Payne (Nebraska) Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) Best Adapted Screenplay John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) WINNER. Ridley and Geoffrey Fletcher (Precious) are the only two blacks to ever win an Oscar for best adapted screenplay. Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke & Richard Linklater (Before Midnight ) Terence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street ) Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope (Philomena) Best Original Screenplay David O. Russell and Eric Singer (American Hustle) Bob Nelson (Nebraska) Spike Jonze (Her) WINNER Craig Borten & Melisa Wallack (Dallas Buyers Club) Woody Allen (Blue Jasmine) Best Foreign Film Denmark, The Hunt Belgium, The Broken Circle Breakdown Italy, The Great Beauty WINNER Palestine, Omar Cambodia, The Missing Picture Best Documentary Feature 20 Feet from Stardom WINNER The Act of Killing Dirty Wars The Square Cutie and the Boxer Best Animated Feature The Wind Rises Frozen WINNER Despicable Me 2 The Croods Ernest & Celestine Best Film Editing American Hustle Captain Phillips Dallas Buyers Club Gravity WINNER 12 Years a Slave Best Original Song “Alone Yet Not Alone” (Alone Yet Not Alone) “Happy” (Despicable Me 2) “Let It Go” (Frozen) WINNER “The Moon Song” (Her) “Ordinary Love” (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom) Best Original Score John Williams (The Book Thief) Steven Price (Gravity) WINNER Alexandre Desplat (Philomena) Thomas Newman (Saving Mr. Banks) William Butler and Owen Pallett (Her) Best Cinematography Philippe Le Sourd (The Grandmaster) Emmanuel Lubezki (Gravity) WINNER Bruno Delbonnel (Inside Llewyn Davis) Roger Deakins (Prisoners) Phedon Papamichael (Nebraska) Best Costume Design American Hustle The Grandmaster The Great Gatsby WINNER The Invisible Woman 12 Years A Slave Best Makeup and Hairstyling The Lone Ranger Dallas Buyers Club WINNER Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Best Production Design American Hustle Gravity The Great Gatsby WINNER Her 12 Years a Slave Best Sound Editing All is Lost Captain Phillips Gravity WINNER The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug Lone Survivor Best Sound Mixing Captain Phillips Gravity WINNER The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug Lone Survivor Inside Llewyn Davis Best Visual Effects Gravity WINNER The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug Iron Man 3 The Lone Ranger Star Trek Into Darkness Best Short Film, Live Action Aquel No Era Yo (That Wasn’t Me) Avant Que De Tout Perdre (Just Before Losing Everything) Helium WINNER Pitääkö Mun Kaikki Hoitaa? (Do I Have to Take Care of Everything?) The Voorman Problem Best Short Film, Animated Feral Get a Horse! Mr. Hublot WINNER Possessions Room on the Broom Best Documentary Short Subject CaveDigger Facing Fear Karama Has No Walls The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life WINNER Prison Terminal: The Last Days of Private Jack Hall

Perhaps the highlight of the night for many, though, was Lupita Nyong’o’s win for Best Supporting Actress. The crowd gave her a standing ovation as she accepted her award and Nyong’o delivered a moving speech that honored those involved with making 12 Years a Slave and the spirit of Patsey, the real-life woman she played in the film.

Thank you to the Academy for this incredible recognition. It doesn’t escape me for one moment that so much joy in my life is thanks to so much pain in someone else’s. And so I want to salute the spirit of Patsey for her guidance. And for Solomon, thank you for telling her story and your own. Steve McQueen, you charge everything you fashion with a breath of your own spirit. Thank you so much for putting me in this position. This has been the joy of my life. I’m certain that the dead are standing about you and watching and they are grateful and so am I. Chiwetel, thank you for your fearlessness and how deeply you went into telling Solomon’s story. Michael Fassbender, thank you so much. You were my rock. Alfre and Sarah, it was a thrill to work with you. Joe Walker, the invisible performer in the editing room, thank you. Sean Bobbitt, Kalaadevi, Adruitha, Patty Norris, thank you, thank you, thank you, I could not be here without your work. I want to thank my family for your training and the Yale School of Drama as well for your training. My friends, the Wilsons, this one’s for you. My brother, Junior, sitting by my side. Thank you so much. You are my best friend. And Ben, my other best friend, my chosen family. When I look down at this golden statue, may it remind me and every little child that no matter where you’re from your dreams are valid. Thank you.

[WATCH] What Black Americans Think About the Oscars

[anvplayer video=”4231161″]

Sunday’s Academy Awards was championed by many for its diversity. The program had big wins for people of color. Quite a few also presented awards. The NewsOne team hit the streets of New York City for the latest in our “On the Corner” series to ask people how they felt about the show and the Academy Awards as an institution. Their answers might surprise you.

