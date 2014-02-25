Edward Gorey Returns To Hometown With New Chicago Exhibition

Despite the fact that renowned author and illustrator Edward Gorey was born in Chicago and spent a sizable chunk of his formative years in the Windy City, his work has never been recognized with its own exhibition. That is, until now.

Beginning earlier this month and continuing through June 15, the macabre creations of the late Gorey are front and center for two concurrent exhibitions at the Loyola University Museum of Art (LUMA) in Chicago.

One of the shows, “Elegant Enigmas: The Art of Edward Gorey,” is a touring exhibition organized by the Brandywine Museum in Chadds Ford, Penn. that offers a comprehensive look at his illustrations as well as work by other artists he influenced.

The second exhibition, “G is for Gorey, C is for Chicago,” pulls from the collection of Loyola alumnus Thomas Michalak, a member of the board of directors of the Edward Gorey House in Massachusetts who has collected Gorey material for over two decades. It includes a number of rare items offering a deeper look at the mysterious man behind the art, including some of his report cards, early drawings and book covers he designed, and the ornately decorated envelopes of letters he sent to his mother, Helen.

