Black Hollywood Agrees! The NAACP Awards Are Still Needed! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It was a star-studded celebration of Black entertainment at the 45th annual NAACP Image Awards last night, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium where Black Hollywood gathered to salute one another.

Black entertainers are often excluded from mainstream White award shows and so, the NAACP Image Awards have been dubbed the “Black Oscars.” The NAACP Image Awards give African-Americans an arena to be praised and congratulated for their accomplishments in film, television and music.

Regina King (“Southland”), David Oyelowo of “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Joe Morton (“Scandal”) affirmed the importance of the awards are to Black Hollywood. As Tika Sumpter mentioned, a lot of the works that are recognized by the NAACP Awards wouldn’t be recognized otherwise. Roland Martin, NewsOne Now host said, “It’s like a family reunion.”

