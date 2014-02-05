Cops Caught On Camera Brutalizing A Black Woman & Forcibly Cutting Off Her Hair! [VIDEO]

22-year old Charda Gregory received a very much unwanted haircut at the hands of a police woman and it was all caught on tape. Gregory called the police herself and told them that she went to a party in Detroit and woke up in a hotel room, thinking she had been drugged. It is unclear why she was then taken into custody by officers on who say she allegedly trashed the Suez Motel room on November 13, 2013. Police detained Gregory and pepper-sprayed her after she kicked the window of a patrol car while in custody.

While at the station, Gregory was seen being slammed against a wall and then strapped down to a chair where Bernadette Najor (a 10-year police veteran) decided to cut Gregory’s hair (for three minutes)! Her reasoning? Gregory’s hair served as a suicide risk. All of this for a trashed hotel room though?!

Must Read: Study: Black Boys Hospitalized 10 Times More For Gun Injuries

Many jails have a protocol that requires prisoners to remove hair extensions that clip in because they could be used as a weapon or to commit suicide. But Gregory didn’t have clip in extensions. She had a weave that was sewn into her real hair.

In the 11 minute video (there is no sound), you can see that Gregory never resists the police, even while they are brutally attacking her. Warren Police Commissioner Jere Green said there was no need for Gregory’s hair to be cut, especially once she had been restrained in the chair. “The video clearly shows she’s intoxicated. Unless I’m blind, I don’t see where she’s offering any resistance whatsoever,” Green admitted.

Green continued, “I concluded that this was an unnecessary or unreasonable use of force. She doesn’t think she did anything wrong. We can talk about policies and procedures, and that’ll be argued at some point in arbitration. I’ve been here long enough to know this is (the difference) between right and wrong – and that was wrong.”

The scissor-happy officer has since been let go, but Warren police officers’ union are standing in solidarity behind Najor, as they have filed an arbitration to contest her termination.

Gregory’s lawyer, Paul Misukewicz, said his client suffered permanent damage from having her hair ripped out forcibly. “I guess the best way to describe it would be sadistic. There’s absolutely no reason for it. And it’s demeaning,” Misukewicz told WXYZ-TV.

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

Related Stories:

You Should Be Mad: Russian Socialite Sits On A Black Woman Bondage Chair…For Art

TRUE STORY: I’ve Embraced My Natural Hair After Wearing A Weave Since Jr. High

Check out this gallery of beautiful women with natural hair: