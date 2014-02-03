Erica Campbell Talks Solo Album, Negative Press & Her Next Move [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4218714″]

Mary Mary singer, Erica Campbell was at the center of controversy when she posted a picture of herself in a tight dress on Instagram. But this year the gospel singer, mother, and reality TV star has vowed to make 2014 one of her best years yet. We caught up with Erica during the Grammys and here’s what she had to say. Watch the video above.

