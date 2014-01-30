Apollo Nida Slams Divorce Rumors Following Recent Arrest

Apollo Nida may be in deep legal trouble, but he says his marriage is all the way intact.

The husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks shut down all divorce rumors on Twitter today. After Sister 2 Sister tweeted an article about a possible separation, Apollo quickly snapped back and set the record straight.

This was the first time Apollo spoke out since his arrest for fraud and identity theft charges on January 23. According to sources, the father of two posted a $25,000 bail and is due back in court on February 12. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, “Nida is required to regularly report to a probations officer, and actively seek employment.” He was also ordered to surrender his passport and abstain from all drug and alcohol use.

If he violates the terms of his probation, the documents warns, it “may result in the immediate issuance of a warrant for your arrest … and could result in a term of imprisonment, a fine, or both.”

On a recent episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” the talk show host said it’s time for Phaedra and her hubby to get off reality TV.

“It’s really bad, Apollo might get to jail before Juicy Joe with this one,” Williams told her audience.

“Those Bravo checks aren’t big enough to buy a new funeral home and clothes for Mr. President,” she added, suggesting that the attorney knew of Apollo’s fraudulent activities. “Somebody needed a job from some place.”

