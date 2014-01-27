Grammy Winners List 2014: Daft Punk, Macklemore, Lorde & More

Music’s biggest night, the 56th annual Grammy awards, was dominated by Daft Punk, as the French robots won four awards, including Album of the Year for “Random Access Memories” and Record of the Year for “Get Lucky.”

Daft Punk, whose real names are Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, also won Grammys for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for “Get Lucky”) and Best Dance/Electronica Album. “Random Access Memories” also received a fifth award, for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis took home four awards, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Album (“The Heist), Best Rap Song (for “Thrift Shop”) and Best Rap Performance (for “Thrift Shop”). Macklemore, Lewis and singers Mary Lambert and Madonna also performed “Same Love” for the Grammys crowd, while 33 couples were married by Queen Latifah, who officiated the ceremonies.

