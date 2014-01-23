Sports
Richard Sherman: Thug Is Now ‘The Accepted Way Of Calling Somebody The N-Word’ (VIDEO)


January 23, 2014
Richard Sherman’s own words may have made him the center of attention but it is the language of his critics that is now under fire. The Seattle Seahawks’ talented and talkative cornerback struck back at those who called him a “thug” for his demeanor during a loud and proud post-game interview after the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

“The only reason it bothers me is because it seems like it’s the accepted way of calling somebody the N-word nowadays,” Sherman said during a press conference on Wednesday. “It’s like everyone else said the N-word and they said ‘Thug’ and they’re like, ‘Ah, that’s fine.’ That’s where it kind of takes me aback and it’s kind of disappointing.”

