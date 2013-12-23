Plane wing clips building at Johannesburg airport

South African airport officials say four airport staff were slightly injured when the wing of a British Airways passenger aircraft clipped a building at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport shortly before taking off for London.

The Airports Company South Africa said Monday that none of the 180 passengers on board was injured in the accident which occurred late Sunday night.

The Boeing 747-400 was taxiing on one of the airport’s taxiways preparing for take-off when the accident occurred.

An ACSA spokeswoman said the aircraft has since been moved to a remote location and that operations had not been disrupted as a result of the incident, the cause of which was being investigated by the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

