TUNE IN: Toni Braxton & Babyface Confess Divorce Details On ‘InterludesLive’

On Saturday, February 8th at 10 p.m., Toni Braxton and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds will rock HelloBeautiful’s InterludesLIVE special airing exclusively on TV One. The duo, who created masterpieces like “Love Should’ve Brought You Home” and “Breathe Again”, reunited for a stellar performance leading up to the release of their album “Love, Marriage & Divorce” that is sure to leave you feeling all nostalgic inside. In between sets, Toni and Babyface revealed intimate details about their divorce that sometimes served as the inspiration to their classics. Tune in to TV One this weekend to catch the juicy deets and more!

Like many celebs, Toni Braxton and Babyface’s divorces were both exposed to the public, but instead of just keeping their heartbreak in the headlines, they channeled their experiences into a new collaboration album, “Love, Marriage & Divorce.”

Six-time Grammy winner Toni Braxton, who married Mint Condition keyboardist Keri Lewis in 2001, finalized her divorce in July of this year, and had announced her retirement from recording earlier in February. But Babyface, who split with his second wife Tracey Edmonds in 2005 after 13 years of marriage, had an idea for the project that helped convince her to come back.

The album was born after Babyface wrote “Hurt You,” the first single on the new album which has already gone #1 on two charts. “He said ‘Toni what do you think of this idea I have?’ and he just started playing it and I loved it,” the singer said of hearing the track for the first time. “And the rest was why we’re here today.”

While lyrics from the album cover a wide range of emotions, “Hurt You” represents a grey area for Toni that falls somewhere in the middle of the marriage and divorce parts of the equation. “I think it’s the in-between,” she told HelloBeautiful of the track’s sentiments. “It’s the marriage when you’ve gone to the therapist and you realize that you have to take blame for your fault in the relationship so you go ‘I never meant to hurt you ‘ and he says it back. Responsibility.…that’s what they tell you in therapy.”

Babyface shocked fans when he opened up about Tracy Edmonds in a sit down interview with Oprah and said, “The reality is that there was a connection that wasn’t really there.” Adding, “We loved each other but we weren’t really in love with each other. It was more the idea of it falling apart and me holding onto the image of what I thought we were.” On “Hurt You,” the producer, writer and singer sings lyrics like, “I did you wrong so many times yes/So I know why you crossed the line/Oh but girl I never dreamed you’d cheat on me,” with conviction.

One thing’s for sure: the ride of these musician’s relationships has been a catalyst for compelling, bittersweet songs!

