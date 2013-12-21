Toni Braxton & Babyface Make Up A New Song In The Studio Just For HelloBeautiful! Watch The Magic [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4218733″]

For over 20 years, Toni Braxton and her self-appointed “musical husband” Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds have been blowing up the charts and making hits that have scooped up awards, appeared on some of the hottest movie soundtracks, and stayed in heavy rotation in our minds and players.

Both have a powerful way with the pen and have written lyrics that capture the joys and pains of love; each of them can croon in a way that can mend a listener’s heart — or break it — depending on where they’re going with their words. But how exactly do these musical powerhouses come up with the hits that move us? Sometimes, by good old fashion improvising!

After such a long working history together these musicians know how to play off each other — like some married couples know how to finish each other’s sentences. Watch their chemistry come to life while they tinker around at the piano and end up creating a beautiful song, in the video clip above. Who knows, it just might be their next hit!

