Bishop P.A. Brooks: Michigan Chronicle 2013 Newsmaker, courageous leader, dean of faith community

Bishop Brooks’ words and influence have touched many, earning him respect as well as key invitations, including serving as guest chaplain of the 102nd Congress. He also penned the foreword to Michigan Chronicle senior editor Bankole Thompson’s second book on the Obama presidency, titled “Obama and Christian Loyalty,” which deals with the president’s faith, Black theology, politics of the religious right and role of faith in national elections.

“Bishop P.A. Brooks is a force for good. Detroit is fortunate to have an elder statesman like him,” Thompson said.

An internationally recognized religious and civic leader, Bishop Brooks has been the jurisdictional prelate of the First Jurisdiction of Michigan since 1975, overseeing more than 96 churches that make up the jurisdiction. He was appointed first assistant presiding bishop of COGIC by Charles E. Blake, the presiding bishop. COGIC remains the largest African- American Christian denomination in the country with a membership of 6.5 million,with international branches across several continents.

A leader charged to spread God’s word to the masses, Bishop Brooks was the first among his peers on the General Board to establish a presence for his local church and jurisdiction on the Worldwide Web. He was among the first to broadcast his Sunday morning worship services via the Internet in a live webcast every Sunday morning.

Bishop Brooks established the March of Faith Telecast and Radio Ministry which has ministered to millions across the nation in their homes, hospital rooms and behind prison bars for nearly three decades. He can be heard daily on Detroit’s WXEL 1340 AM and seen Sunday mornings on WKBD-CW, broadcasting the “March of Faith” television and radio programs respectively.

“I have been privileged to serve as a local pastor for over 50 years, the national church for nearly 40 years and as a jurisdictional bishop for more than three decades. In this capacity, my focus has been to preserve and protect the purity of our holiness faith,” Bishop Brooks said. “It is the single greatest responsibility to the body of the Church of God in Christ. Throughout my entire tenure of service to our church, at all levels, I have endeavored to be an example of consistent loyalty, dependability and excellence.”

BISHOP PA BROOKS CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

Bishop Brooks, seen here with wife Doris, is the third longest serving Church of God in Christ Bishop in the Michigan’s history. During his career, his outreach programs, business acumen and insightful initiatives have benefited laity and clergy alike. His illustrious accomplishments and service record includes:

■ Appointed by Bishop J.O. Patterson as first chief adjutant in COGIC in 1970

■ Serves as chairman of the General Board Committee on Leadership Training of New Bishops for the Church of God in Christ

■ Implemented Nation’s first Blue Cross/Blue Shield Program for local pastors

■ Purchased and renovated northeast Michigan’s Jurisdictional Cathedral Center

■ Responsible for purchasing, financing, renovating and building new churches for over 50 pastors within jurisdiction

■ Instituted the First Interactive Ministerial Alliance Meetings, allowing local pastors to plan and implement their own agendas, which include speakers, training topics, workshops, resource sharing and praise and worship

■ Created compensation program for widows of local pastors

■ Introduced life insurance programs for local pastors

■ Founder of the Public Policy Institute for Justice 501(c)3, a civic, social and educational arm of the Church of God in Christ in the state of Michigan

■ Produces “March of Faith” telecast and radio ministry for over three decades

■ Webcast live Sunday morning worship via official church website: http://www.nspt.org

■ Built Faith Manor Senior Citizens Apartments, co-sponsored Walls Manor

■ Operates Grandmont Rosedale Christian Day School, K-8, on Detroit’s west side

■ Elected president of New St. Paul Non-Profit Housing Corporation

■ Offers church members and communities legal services, hunger programs, counseling, tutoring programs, business services, job placement, day care and senior citizen services

■ Annually distribute hundreds of Thanksgiving baskets to needy families

■ Produced and released on his March of Faith recording label “Bishop P.A. Brooks and New St. Paul Tabernacle Live in Praise” and “Alive in Praise 2” in 2007

■ Earned FBI Outstanding Community Service Award

■ Founding member of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

■ Served as guest chaplain to the 102nd Congress in Washington, DC

■ Coauthor of “Understanding Bible Doctrine as Taught in the Church of God In Christ”

■ Donated all proceeds from the book to the National Church from 1984 to 1997