Seven Things We Didn’t Know About Sevyn Streeter

Earlier this week, dozens of music lovers gathered together in one of New York City hot spots, Mister H, in celebration of the birth of a new era of female R&B. Sevyn Streeter, known for her writing credits on Ariana Grande’s “The Way”, Tamar Braxton’s “All The Way Home” and Chris Brown’s “Yeah 3x” has officially brought R&B back with the release of her first EP, “Call Me Crazy, But…”. The EP has sexy songs for us all, as each of Sevyn’s seven tracks and relate to her lyrics on love, relationships and heartbreak.

While many of us are just getting to know the sexy songstress from her singles “Don’t Stop” and “I Like It”, Sevyn is no stranger to the music industry and has built quite the reputation as a talented writer, singer and performer. While we’re celebrating the release of her new album, dive deeper into her career and discover things you may not have known about this artist to watch.

1. Sevyn competed in Showtime at the Apollo at the age of 10

Early on, Sevyn knew she wanted to pursue a career in music and by the time she was 9 years old, she began to take her singing career seriously. When she reached the tender age of 10, she received her first big break while performing at “Showtime at the Apollo”. She tied for first place by singing, “My Funny Valentine” and at that moment knew that this was what she was destined to do. She later formed a gospel group with her cousins and had her first recording session when she was 14 years old.

Must Read: The 5 Star Treatment With Sevyn Streeter: ‘I Could Work On Being More Confident’

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »