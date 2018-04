May the force be with you, hopeful Chicago-area padawans.

Reports emerged Friday that the production team behind the J.J. Abrams-directed “Star Wars: Episode VII” will be holding an open casting call for two “lead” roles in the latest addition to the sci-fi franchise from 3-8 p.m. at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., on Nov. 14.

Read more….http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/11/09/star-wars-casting-call-chicago_n_4246880.html?utm_hp_ref=chicago