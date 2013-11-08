Jadakiss Wants To Be Remembered Among The Greats

[anvplayer video=”4244720″]

Jadakiss has been in the game for over 15 years, and in that time he’s churned out hits. So if you’re arguing with your friends about who is one of the best rappers and you don’t say Jada, he will want to know ‘why’ — especially because it was his biggest song.

“I always wanted to make a song like ‘Why’ even before my second album,” Jadakiss said. “It was just something I always had in my mind. But when I got the beat from Havoc, it was like the perfect beat, I felt… I wanted to get some questions I thought everybody … felt like ‘why?’ to.”

Check out the rest of Jadakiss’ interview and performance below.

MORE MAIN STAGE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Sevyn Streeter Wants To Take On Your Baggage [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tiara Thomas Hates Sallie Mae Just Like You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Spinderella Says There’s No Problem With Female Rappers Expressing Sexuality