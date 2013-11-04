Sports
Home > Sports

Basketball Hall Of Famer Walt Bellamy Dead At 74

Leave a comment

bellamy.jpg

Former New York Knicks Center and Hall of Famer Walt Bellamy (pictured), passed away on Saturday at age 74.  The cause of death has not been released, according to the New York Times.

The 6’11″ had a stellar 14-year career as a basketball player, despite playing in the shadows of such luminary NBAers, such as Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell; Bellamy averaged 20.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, made “Rookie of the Year” in 1962, and was an All-Star team player four times.

Bellamy is also only one of seven players to score more than 20,000 points and grab more than 14,000 rebounds, joining Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elvin Hayes, Robert Parish, Moses Malone, and Karl Malone in the history books. In 1993, Bellamy, who retired in 1974, was enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Over the years, Bellamy dedicated himself to community work and various human service organizations, such as the YMCA and Urban League in Atlanta. He also served for many years on the executive committee of the Atlanta NAACP.

A list of Bellamy’s survivors was not immediately made available at press time.

 

Read more http://newsone.com/2755105/walt-bellamy-dead-dies/

basketball hall of famer , Bill Russell , Elvin Hayes , Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , Karl Malone , Moses Malone , NAACP , Robert Parish , Urban League , walt bellamy , Wilt Chamberlain , ymca

Also On The Chicago Defender:
Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear
34 photos
comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 09-19-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close