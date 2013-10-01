Octavia Spencer & Viola Davis To Reunite On Screen For James Brown Biopic

Our favorite actresses from The Help are reuniting on the big screen for our viewing pleasure!

According to Deadline, Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer are set to star in the upcoming James Brown biopic, titled Get On Up.

Davis is set to play Brown’s mother Susie, who gave birth to the R&B legend when she was just 16 years old. Spencer will play Brown’s Aunt Honey, who he viewed like a second mother.

Davis won a Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in The Help, and Spencer went home with the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for the same film.

Sources say production for the biopic will begin in Mississippi in November.

