WATCH: Full John Legend InterludesLIVE Performance!

Ever since John Legend ended his “Green Light” performance on top of his piano at HelloBeautiful InterludesLIVE, #TeamBeautiful hasn’t stopped replaying the stellar show, over and over, in our minds. And let’s not forget to mention the soul-baring moment when he took us to church with “So High,” or when he brought us to tears while singing the song he serenaded his wife with at their wedding–“All Of Me.” John Legend is a world-class musician, talented and humble man who lets his fans into his heart every time a note trickles from his lips.

Legend’s show ended last week but we know you’ve been dying to see it again!

[anvplayer video=”4218771″]

