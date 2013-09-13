Minute Meditation: A Prayer For Courage

The dictionary definition of Courage is the quality of mind or spirit that enables a person to face difficulty, danger, pain, etc., without fear; bravery.

Each day life hands us a series of challenges. How we face those challenges is what allows us to go on. Some of us give in and allow life to beat us down. Others of us rely on our higher spirit and keep moving.

Father,

I pray for courage as I begin this day, for I understand there is work to be done, burdens to be carried, feelings to be shared and joys to be celebrated.

Grant me the courage to be silent that I may hear Thy voice; to persevere, that I may share Thy victory; and to remember, lest I forget the way by which Thou has led me.

And when this day is done, O Lord, may I have the courage to see Thy guiding hand in the friendships that have been made, in the hurts that have been healed, and in the strength that has been given.

Amen.

