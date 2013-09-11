Jennifer Hudson: Winnie Mandela Is My Toughest Role To Date! [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4283893″]

As an actress, there’s always pressure to outdo yourself. That’s a difficult task in itself, let alone, when your first film garners you an Oscar. Jennifer Hudson said her starring role is the hardest role she’s ever had to prepare for. In a recent interview, Hudson said it was tough to play Winnie Mandela because it was Winnie Mandela.

The film, presented by T.D. Jakes, chronicles the life of Winnie Mandela from childhood to meeting and marrying Nelson Mandela. The film also focuses on Winnie’s struggle to have Nelson Mandela, played by Terrence Howard, freed from prison.

Did Jennifer Hudson do Winnie Mandela’s life any justice? you have to head to the theaters to find out. “T.D. Jakes’ Winnie Mandela” is in theaters now.

