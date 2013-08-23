Nation
Limited-Edition March On Washington Stamp Unveiled

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia congressman John Lewis and actress Gabrielle Union have joined the U.S. Postal Service in unveiling a stamp commemorating the 1963 March on Washington.

 

Lewis tells a ceremony at the Newseum, quote, “This stamp, this beautiful stamp, is my hope. It inspires us all to renew our effort to do what we can to create a more perfect union.”

 

The stamp carries an oil-painted image of marchers carrying placards calling for jobs and equal rights, with the Washington Monument as a backdrop.

 

Union says she’s participating because her father was serving in the military in 1963 and her mother wasn’t allowed to protest. Union said, “My parents were silenced at a time when they wanted to be demonstrative in their feelings.”

The limited-edition stamp becomes available for purchase Friday.

 

 

 

 

 

