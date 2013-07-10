Double Up Food Bucks program to expand fresh food access now underway across Michigan

Double Up Food Bucks, the successful program designed by Fair Food Network both to expand access to healthy food for low-income Michigan residents and to support Michigan farmers, is now underway for a fourth season.

Double Up Food Bucks doubles the value of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits—also known as SNAP, or food stamps—when used for fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables at nearly 100 farmers’ markets across Michigan.

Consumers can see a map of participating markets and watch a video of how the program works at Doubleupfoodbucks.org.

This year, Fair Food Network has also launched an initiative to make Double Up Food Bucks available at three full-service grocery stores in Detroit: Metro Foodland, Mike’s Fresh Market on Gratiot and Honey Bee Market.

“Double Up Food Bucks has a strong record of success, and the grocery pilot will expand that impact,” said Fair Food Network President and CEO Oran Hesterman. “By reaching shoppers in grocery stores, we’re continuing to build the model for a scalable program”

In the grocery pilot, SNAP recipients who spend at least $10 on produce items using a Michigan Bridge Card will get a Double Up Food Bucks Reward Card good for another $10 of Michigan-grown produce.

Also new this year, Kent County farmers’ markets will use mobile technology that allows vendors to process SNAP benefits electronically. That means SNAP customers can use their Michigan Bridge cards to participate in Double Up Food Bucks directly with individual farmers rather than first obtaining Double Up tokens from a central booth.

“The Kent County initiative makes Double Up Food Bucks easier for both consumers and vendors,” Hesterman said. “Our hope is that the innovations we pioneer in Michigan will one day help vulnerable families across the nation.”

Double Up Food Bucks began in 2009 at five farmers’ markets in Detroit. Customers have since visited scores of participating markets over 100,000 times, spending about $3.5 million in combined SNAP benefits and incentive dollars for fresh, healthful foods from local producers. Currently, 43 percent of farmers’ markets in Michigan are authorized to accept SNAP benefits.

Double Up Food Bucks is supported by nearly 50 funders, including:

Americana Foundation

Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation

Bank of America

Battle Creek Community Foundation

Bay Area Community Foundation

Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department

C.S. Mott Foundation

Capital Region Community Foundation

Charter One Foundation

Chelsea Community Foundation

Community Foundation for Muskegon County

Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

Erb Family Foundation

Four County Community Foundation

Grand Rapids Community Foundation

Irving S. Gilmore Foundation

Jackson County Community Foundation

John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

Kresge Foundation

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC)

McGregor Fund

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development

Michigan Department of Human Services

Michigan Nutrition Network at the Michigan Fitness Foundation

New Hampshire Charitable Foundation

Newman’s Own Foundation

Open Society Foundations

Osprey Foundation

Panta Rhea

R.E. Olds Foundation

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Ruth Mott Foundation

Saginaw Community Foundation

Slemons Foundation

The Jewish Fund

Toledo Community Foundation

U.S. Department of Agriculture

United Way of Greater Toledo

United Way of Southeast Michigan

University of Toledo

Uplift Solutions

Utopia Foundation

Village of Dundee

W.K. Kellogg Foundation

Whole Foods Market

Wholesome Wave

Woodcock Foundation