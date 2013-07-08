Bail Denied For Man Charged With Shooting 5-Year-Old

A teenage boy grieves next to a makeshift memorial at the site where Ashley Hardmon was shot and killed on July 4th, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Hardmon, 19, was killed after being struck in the head by a bullet when two men opened fire on her and a group of friends on July 2nd. A couple of hours later and a few of blocks away 14-year-old Damani Hernard was shot and killed. Over the long July 4th weekend more than 50 people have been shot in Chicago, nine fatally. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Ashley Johnson signs a makeshift memorial at the site where her childhood friend Ashley Hardmon was shot and killed on July 4, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Hardmon, 19, was killed after being struck in the head by a bullet when two men opened fire on her and a group of friends on July 2. A couple of hours later and a few of blocks away 14-year-old Damani Hernard was shot and killed while riding his bike. Over the long July 4th weekend more than 50 people have been shot in Chicago, nine fatally. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Fourteen-year-old Shyiem Wesley (L), with his mother Keshia Paige add to a makeshift memorial at the site where his cousin, who he also describes as his best friend, 14-year-old Damani Hernard was shot and killed July 4, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Hernard was killed early Wednesday morning while riding his bike past a church on his way home from a friend’s house. A couple of hours earlier and a few of blocks away 19-year-old Ashley Hardmon was shot and killed when gunmen opened fire on her and some friends. Over the long July 4th weekend more than 50 people have been shot in Chicago, nine fatally. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Fourteen-year-old Shyiem Wesley (C), with his mother Keshia Paige and father Dwight Wesley, view a makeshift memorial at the site where his cousin, who he also describes as his best friend, 14-year-old Damani Hernard was shot and killed July 4, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Hernard was killed early Wednesday morning while riding his bike past a church on his way home from a friend’s house. A couple of hours earlier and a few of blocks away 19-year-old Ashley Hardmon was shot and killed when gunmen opened fire on her and some friends. Over the long July 4th weekend more than 50 people have been shot in Chicago, nine fatally. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Rash of Violence Plagues Weekend

A flag flies upside down at a makeshift memorial at the site where Steve Mabins, 21, was shot and killed on July 6, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Mabins, who was killed on his way to a party on July 4th, is one of more than 50 people that have been shot in Chicago since Wednesday, nine fatally. An upside down flag is officialy recognized as a symbol of severe distress. After this photo was taken today, another shooting occured in the same location injuring at least five people. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A resident points out a shell casing on the ground to a police officer investigating a crime scene where seven people were shot on July 6, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Two days earlier and half of a block away Steve Mabins, 21, was shot and killed on his way to an Independence Day party. More than 60 people have been shot in Chicago since Wednesday, at least nine fatally. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A police officer guards a crime scene where seven people were shot on July 6, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Beyond the police officer a flag flies upside down, officially recognized as a symbol of severe distress, at a makeshift memorial on the site where Steve Mabins, 21, was shot and killed two days earlier. More than 60 people have been shot in Chicago since Wednesday, at least nine fatally. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Moments after police removed the remains, friends gather and weep at the spot where a victim of a drive-by shooting died on June 22, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Two others were wounded in the shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Young women watch as police prepare to remove the remains of their friend after he was shot and killed on June 22, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Two others were wounded in the shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Police investigate the scene where five people were shot in a drive-by shooting on June 10, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. One of the five, eighteen-year-old April McDaniel died at the hospital from her wounds. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Police investigate a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on June 23, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Police collect evidence at the scene of a shooting on June 23, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. A man was wounded in the leg when someone fired at least 11 rounds at a group of people having an outdoor party in the Morgan Park neighborhood. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Blood stains and a make shift memorial for 18-year-old Jamal Jones is seen where police found him with gunshots wounds to the shoulder and chest over the past weekend, on Chicago’s Southside, Monday, June 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 13: Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy holds a press conference to announce his department had seized more than 2,500 illegal firearms in 2013 on May 13, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Police investigate the scene where a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed by police after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers during a foot chase on June 17, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 13: A memorial sits outside a shuttered bakery near the location where a 20-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the head and a 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded during weekend violence on May 13, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 14: A Chicago Police investigator picks up a shell casing left in the street at the scene of a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood on May 14, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 14: Young girls are stopped by crime scene tape as they try to visit a friend near the scene of a shooting where two men were wounded in the South Shore neighborhood on May 14, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 14: A Chicago Police investigator tries to see the caliber of a shell casing left in the street at the scene of a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood on May 14, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 14: A young girl rides her bike by Chicago Police officers investigating the scene of a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood on May 14, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 13: Crime scene tape hangs from a fence near the location where 21-year-old Ronald Baskin was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on May 13, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A memorial for 47-year-old Denise Warfield is attached to a fence next to an abandoned church building on May 6, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Warfield was found stabbed to death inside the church on Saturday May 4. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Roya Mitchell leaves a message on a memorial for her friend 16-year-old Tywon Jones near the spot where Jones was killed by police in front of the Greater Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on May 6, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. According to police Jones was killed May 5 after he fired a pistol at police who were trying to stop him as he rode a bicycle away after shooting at a crowd of people moments earlier. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy stands in front of a small display of guns, including a .22 cal. rifle (front), during a press conference in the Englewood neighborhood on May 6, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. McCarthy said Chicago police confiscate an average of more than 130 illegal guns each week. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy leaves a police station in the Englewood neighborhood following a press conference on May 6, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, center, Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy, left, and Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez, right, discuss gun violence at a news conference Monday, Feb. 11, 2013, in Chicago. During the news conference McCarthy, Emanuel, and Alvarez said they will push for state legislation that increases the minimum sentences for those who violate the state’s gun laws. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

A family member is consoled before six-month old Jonylah Watkins’ funeral at New Beginnings Church in Chicago, Tuesday, March, 19, 2013. Jonylah’s death was the latest to draw national attention to Chicago’s struggle with gang violence and murder. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

This undated Watkins family photo shows Jonathan Watkins, 29, of Chicago, holding his 6-month-old daughter Jonylah Watkins. Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 19, 2013 for Jonylah who died Tuesday, March 12 after being shot the night before while sitting on her father’s lap in a minivan when a gunman approached on foot and shot them both in Chicago. The father was seriously injured in the attack. (AP Photo/Courtesy of the Watkins family)

Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy points to a poster showing three offenders that committed murders while on parole for prior gun convictions during a news conference Monday, Feb. 11, 2013, in Chicago. During the news conference McCarthy Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez said they’ll push for state legislation that increases the minimum sentences for those who violate the state’s gun laws. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

This March 11, 2013 photo shows a Chicago police officer looking over a minivan on the city’s South Side where 6-month-old Jonylah Watkins was shot while sitting on her father’s lap. The child died the following day. Hundreds of Chicago police officers are hitting the streets on overtime every night in dangerous neighborhoods, the latest tactic by Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration to reduce killings in a city dogged by its homicide rate and heartbreaking stories about honor students and small children caught in the crossfire. (AP Photo/Devlin Brown)

Danyia Bell, left, 16, and Artureana Terrell, 16, react as they read a program for the funeral of Hadiya Pendleton outside the Greater Harvest Missionary Baptist Church after the service, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013, in Chicago. Hundreds of mourners and dignitaries including first lady Michelle Obama packed the funeral service Saturday for a Chicago teen whose killing catapulted her into the nation’s debate over gun violence. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy, right, offers the city’s condolences to the Pendleton family, from left, Nathaniel Jr., Nathaniel Sr., and Cleopatra during a news conference seeking help from the public in solving the murder of Pendleton’s daughter Hadiya Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Crime scene tape hangs on a light pole across from Noah Foods December 28, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Nathaniel Jackson, believed to be the 500th murder victim of the year in Chicago, was shot in the head and killed outside the store on December 27. After news organizations began reporting about his murder, the Chicago Police Department’s News Affairs Office issued a statement stating Chicago’s murder total remains at 499 because classification of one death investigation remains pending. They would not specify which death is pending. The total number of murders in the city has only once exceeded 500 victims since 2004. The murder rate is up about 11 percent from 2011, much of which is attributed to growing gang violence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A police vehicle sits outside Noah Foods December 28, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Nathaniel Jackson, believed to be the 500th murder victim of the year in Chicago, was shot in the head and killed outside the store on December 27. After news organizations began reporting about his murder, the Chicago Police Department’s News Affairs Office issued a statement stating Chicago’s murder total remains at 499 because classification of one death investigation remains pending. They would not specify which death is pending. The total number of murders in the city has only once exceeded 500 victims since 2004. The murder rate is up about 11 percent from 2011, much of which is attributed to growing gang violence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Candles burn in the alley near the spot where Federico Martinez was gunned down on December 28, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Martinez was believed to be the 499th murder victim in Chicago when he was killed on Wednesday December 26. After news organizations began reporting about the city’s 500th murder victim, the Chicago Police Department’s News Affairs Office issued a statement stating Chicago’s murder total remains at 499 because classification of one death investigation remains pending. They would not specify which death is pending. The total number of murders in the city has only once exceeded 500 victims since 2004. The murder rate is up about 11 percent from 2011, much of which is attributed to growing gang violence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Graffiti is painted on a garage near the spot where Federico Martinez was gunned down two days ago on December 28, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Martinez was believed to be the 499th murder victim of the year in Chicago when he was killed on December 26. After news organizations began reporting about the city’s 500th murder victim, the Chicago Police Department’s News Affairs Office issued a statement stating Chicago’s murder total remains at 499 because classification of one death investigation remains pending. They would not specify which death is pending. The total number of murders in the city has only once exceeded 500 victims since 2004. The murder rate is up about 11 percent from 2011, much of which is attributed to growing gang violence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In this Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012 photo, a lone cross stands in a vacant lot on the corner of 79th and Loomis in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. Up to 80 percent of Chicago’s murders and shootings are gang-related, according to police. By one estimate, the city has almost 70,000 gang members. A police audit last spring identified 59 gangs and 625 factions; most are on the South and West sides. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

In this March 9, 2011 photo, Pam Bosley stands inside the Chicago’s St. Sabina Catholic Church and poses with a photograph of her son, Terrell, who was gunned down in 2006. Bosley now works with kids 14 to 21 at the church, teaching them life and leadership skills and ways to reduce violence. Sometimes, she says, its neglectful parents who are the problem; often its gangs who just dont value life. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

In this Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012 photo, a note of condolence is taped to the window of connivence store where in November 2012, a clerk was killed in an apparent robbery on Chicago’s South Side. Its been a turbulent, bloody year in Chicago. A spike in murders and shootings, much of it gang-related, sent shock waves across the nation and spurred new crime-fighting strategies. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2012 photo, a man waits to cross 79th street as a school bus passes by in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, seen in the reflection of a window. Its been a turbulent, bloody year in Chicago. A spike in murders and shootings, much of it gang-related, sent shock waves across the nation. Look closer and there are signs of distress and fear. Police cars watching kids board city buses at the end of the school day. Heavy security gates on barber shops and food marts. Thick partitions separating cash registers from customers. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)