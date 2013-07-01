Judge Sides With Kordell Stewart, Orders Porsha Williams Out Of Mansion

Kordell Stewart has made it very publicly known that he wants his estranged wife, Porsha Williams, ousted from their 12,500 square foot Atlanta mansion. Well, a court judge has reportedly sided with the former NFL player, ordering the socialite to git-ta-steppin’ out of the massive manse, according to TMZ.

The dueling couple, who got hitched in May 2011, has been airing its dirty marital laundry since Stewart pulled the plug on the union March 22. Williams claims that she only learned of her husband’s intentions to divorce her via a tweet he sent out to all of his followers.

Williams said she heard about the shocking Twitter announcement from her sister. The reality TV starlet has stated that she was reportedly blindsided by the fact that Stewart wanted to divorce her, claiming there were no clues leading up to his sudden legal moves.

Williams boo-hooed before a family court last May, asking that she be allowed to remain in her manse because she had no place to go. The 31-year-old granddaughter of civil rights leader and philanthropist, Rev. Hosea Williams, also claimed that Stewart changed the locks on their home and had to have her attorney “beg” him for a key to their home.

Williams claims she had to move in with her mom.

The court ruling, however, does leave Stewart with some obligations to his estranged wife. He still has to fork over $5,000 a month in alimony for the next three months. The judge also ordered Stewart to give his wife all of her belongings, pay for her moving costs and a storage unit while she looks for new digs.

A final decision regarding the couple’s living situation will be inked at a later date.