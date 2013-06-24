Nene Leakes Remarries Ex-Husband Gregg

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” resident diva NeNe Leakes (pictured), reportedly said, “I do,” again to Gregg (pictured) on Saturday, whom she had previously divorced in 2011 after 13 years of marriage. The couple, who reconciled last year, exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony at a hotel in Buckhead, reports Hollywood Life.

The wedding reportedly had an old-Hollywood glam theme and was attended by more than 400 guests, including Usher‘s ex-wife, Tameka Raymond; actress Vivica Fox; and TV reality show villainess Omarosa. Leakes’ list of invitees also included quite a few stars from the “Real Housewives’ franchises, including Jill Zarin (formerly of “Real Housewives of New York”), Gretchen Rossi, Slade Smiley (“Real Housewives of Orange County”), and Marysol Patton (“Real Housewives of Miami”).

