Former Chicago alderman arrested on weapons charge

A former Chicago alderman has been arrested on charges she approached police officers outside a neighborhood district headquarters with a loaded gun.

Sharon Dixon was ordered held Tuesday in lieu of $25,000 on felony unlawful use of a weapon and possessing a firearm without a license.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Lorraine Scaduto says Dixon on Saturday had been walking in and out of the West Side police station when police noticed the holstered gun and her hand on the weapon.

Authorities say Dixon was arrested and taken to a hospital for psychological evaluation.

It wasn’t immediately known if the 50-year-old Dixon has hired a lawyer.

Dixon, who lost her council seat in 2011, was arrested in 2009 for driving under the influence. The charge was later dropped.

