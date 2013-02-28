Video: The Community Connection

[anvplayer video=”4229597″]

It indeed takes a village to raise strong children. Successful outcomes depend on collaboration between educators and parents. But all too often, parents in poor urban communities don’t feel empowered when it comes to their child’s education. As Kiesha Moodie observes in this video clip, many black parents don’t understand the breakdown of report cards and fail to see the critical importance of reading at home. Moodie, a former teacher, uses her organization, ROOTS (Realizing Our Own True Strengths), to fill the gaps.

Watch the full documentary here.