Video: Marc Hill Discusses 3 Elements Underpinning Education Reform

He applies principles based on Kiese Laymon's essential needs.


Roz Edward

Posted February 28, 2013
What are some of the essential elements that should underpin our approach to educating children? Writer and educator Kiese Laymon suggests thee important factors—good love, healthy choices and second chances—that are becoming guiding principles for education reformers. In this video clip, Dr. Marc Lamont Hill, a professor of African American Studies at Morehouse College, discusses the application of Laymon’s principles to educating our children.

Watch the full documentary here.

