Video: In the Classroom with Dr. Chris Emdin

[anvplayer video=”4229596″]

Our education system has largely given up on students of color who lag academically and show no signs of improvement. In this video clip, Dr. Christopher Emdin shows that it’s not too late. He visits a classroom to illustrate how educators could use hip-hop as a gateway to learning complex science concepts. Dr. Emdin is an associate professor in the department of mathematics, science and technology at Teachers College, Columbia University. His Science Genius program is making a difference.